6.0-magnitude quake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted southeast of the Loyalty Islands at 06:52:30 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted southeast of the Loyalty Islands at 06:52:30 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 23.3015 degrees south latitude and 171.7151 degrees east longitude.