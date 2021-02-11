UrduPoint.com
6.0-magnitude Quake Hits Southeast Of Loyalty Islands: USGS

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:42 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted southeast of the Loyalty Islands at 06:52:30 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted southeast of the Loyalty Islands at 06:52:30 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 23.3015 degrees south latitude and 171.7151 degrees east longitude.

