6.0-magnitude Quake Jolts Off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck off Japan's northeastern prefecture of Fukushima on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The tremors were felt in central Tokyo.

