60 Million Tonnes Of Waste Accumulates In Russia Annually - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia has about 60 million tonnes (metric tons) of waste accumulating each year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his special live Q&A session on Wednesday, adding that some reforms in that area have already been initiated.

"Currently, we accumulate 60 million [tonnes of waste] annually, and we are only taking the first steps in this direction [waste management reform].

We have made the first investments in waste sorting," the Russian President said during the "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" program.

At the end of last year, Putin said that Russia had to achieve full waste sorting by 2030.

According to the Russian president, one of the tasks before the organizers of sustainable waste management is to achieve expanded responsibility between the producers of a product and the packagers of said product, so as to shift the pressure of utilization from citizens to producers.

