60,000 copies of the Holy Quran distributed to Pilgrims in Madinah in two days

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance branch in Madinah continues to distribute the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' gift of copies of the holy Quran to pilgrims departing Saudi Arabia via Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah and Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz Airport in Yanbu Governorate.

Some 60,000 copies of the Holy Quran in several languages have been distributed over the past two days, part of the ministry's plan to distribute over 900,000 copies of the Holy Quran at airports.