60,000 volunteers receive Chinese COVID-19 vaccines during phase-3 trials

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEIJING -- A total of 60,000 volunteers have received Chinese COVID-19 vaccines during phase-3 clinical trials, and no severe side effects have been reported, a Chinese official said Tuesday.

Four Chinese vaccine candidates have entered international phase-3 clinical trials. They are so far progressing well and have initially proven safe, said Tian Baoguo with the Ministry of Science and Technology at a news conference in Beijing.

QINGDAO -- The eastern Chinese city of Qingdao will conduct nucleic acid testing on all imported cold-chain products to enhance the prevention and control of COVID-19, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The city will also conduct COVID-19 tests, every three to five days, on personnel engaged in loading, unloading, handling, and transporting of imported cold-chain food in areas such as ports and cold storages, the municipal government told a press conference on Tuesday.

BEIJING -- Global COVID-19 infections topped 40 million on Monday, with over 1.1 million deaths registered worldwide, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The new grim milestone came faster than expected and is sounding a warning alarm to the world that a second wave of COVID-19 has arrived.

LAGOS -- As tens of thousands of demonstrators continue to take to the streets across Nigeria against extra-judicial killings and brutality by police, a senior official warned that mass gatherings may speed up COVID-19 transmission in the next two weeks.

The prediction was due to a total disregard for the preventive measures against the virus exhibited by thousands of citizens protesting in the ongoing #Endsars campaign across various cities in the country, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the Federal Government and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, told the media in Abuja on Monday.

KABUL -- The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 82 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of patients in the country to 40,369, including 5,080 active cases.

A total of 398 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, and 82 were positive in 12 provinces out of 34 Afghan provinces, the ministry said in a statement.