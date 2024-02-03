61 Cholera Cases Reported In NW Tazania
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Tanzania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) At least 61 people have been diagnosed with cholera in three days in Sengerema district in Mwanza region in northwestern Tanzania, authority said on Friday.
The Sengerema district commissioner, Senyi Ngaga, said that the 61 cholera cases were recorded from Jan. 30 to Feb.
1, and that the cholera patients have been admitted to various isolated health centers for treatment.
In early January, Minister of Health Ummy Mwalimu said six regions including Shinyanga, Ruvuma, Tabora, Simiyu, Mwanza, and Kagera were facing a cholera outbreak.
According to Mwalium, a cholera outbreak was reported in 12 regions in 2023, and there were 927 cholera patients with 27 deaths.
Recent Stories
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
More Stories From World
-
Dortmund held to scoreless draw at Heidenheim4 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia reports 328,881 new malaria cases since Jan. 1: WHO4 minutes ago
-
S&P 500 hits new record after tech earnings, US jobs report4 minutes ago
-
Argentine lower house approves Milei's omnibus bill in general terms4 minutes ago
-
Domestic comedy-drama "Johnny Keep Walking!" continues to lead China's box office chart4 minutes ago
-
Osimhen not concerned about lack of goals as Nigeria march on5 minutes ago
-
Axiom-3 space mission's return postponed5 minutes ago
-
US stocks rally on tech earnings, solid jobs report5 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results14 minutes ago
-
Krajicek and Ram seal USA berth in Davis Cup finals14 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table14 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table14 minutes ago