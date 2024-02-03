61 cholera cases reported in NW Tazania

Tanzania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) At least 61 people have been diagnosed with cholera in three days in Sengerema district in Mwanza region in northwestern Tanzania, authority said on Friday.

The Sengerema district commissioner, Senyi Ngaga, said that the 61 cholera cases were recorded from Jan. 30 to Feb.

1, and that the cholera patients have been admitted to various isolated health centers for treatment.

In early January, Minister of Health Ummy Mwalimu said six regions including Shinyanga, Ruvuma, Tabora, Simiyu, Mwanza, and Kagera were facing a cholera outbreak.

According to Mwalium, a cholera outbreak was reported in 12 regions in 2023, and there were 927 cholera patients with 27 deaths.