Open Menu

61 Cholera Cases Reported In NW Tazania

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 11:40 AM

61 cholera cases reported in NW Tazania

Tanzania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) At least 61 people have been diagnosed with cholera in three days in Sengerema district in Mwanza region in northwestern Tanzania, authority said on Friday.

The Sengerema district commissioner, Senyi Ngaga, said that the 61 cholera cases were recorded from Jan. 30 to Feb.

1, and that the cholera patients have been admitted to various isolated health centers for treatment.

In early January, Minister of Health Ummy Mwalimu said six regions including Shinyanga, Ruvuma, Tabora, Simiyu, Mwanza, and Kagera were facing a cholera outbreak.

According to Mwalium, a cholera outbreak was reported in 12 regions in 2023, and there were 927 cholera patients with 27 deaths.

Related Topics

Mwanza Shinyanga Tabora Tanzania January From

Recent Stories

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bush ..

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

12 hours ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

12 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

12 hours ago
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

12 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

12 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

12 hours ago
 Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

12 hours ago
 Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark ..

Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..

12 hours ago
 Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'he ..

Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'

13 hours ago

More Stories From World