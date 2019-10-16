UrduPoint.com
61 Iraq Officials Sacked Over Protests

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:24 PM

61 Iraq officials sacked over protests

The Iraqi cabinet has sacked 61 officials over recent protests that killed more than 100 people and injured thousands earlier this month

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Iraqi cabinet has sacked 61 officials over recent protests that killed more than 100 people and injured thousands earlier this month.

Leaked documents obtained by Anadolu Agency showed that the decision was taken during a cabinet meeting on Oct. 14.

Protests rocked the capital Baghdad and southern provinces earlier this month against high unemployment and government corruption.

An Iraqi court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for two police officers in connection with the death of protesters during the demonstrations.

Iraq ranks 18 on Transparency International's corruption scale, which goes from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Discontent has been growing in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water, and unemployment is around 10%.

