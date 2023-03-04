6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :A 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Japan on Saturday, the country's Met Department said.

The quake occurred off the coast of Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency at 10.27 p.m. (1327GMT) local time.