6.1-magnitude quake shakes Tokyo region

(@FahadShabbir)

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake shook the Japanese capital Tokyo and surrounding areas on Thursday evening, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A 6.1-magnitude earthquake shook the Japanese capital Tokyo and surrounding areas on Thursday evening, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Initial information from the JMA put the epicentre of the quake in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, and said it struck at 10:41pm (1341 GMT) with a depth of 80 kilometres. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.