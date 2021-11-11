UrduPoint.com

6.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Eastern Indonesia, No Casualties Reported

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:16 PM

6.1 magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no casualties reported

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua early Thursday, but no preliminary report on damages or casualties was issued, the meteorology agency said

JAKARTA, Nov. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua early Thursday, but no preliminary report on damages or casualties was issued, the meteorology agency said.

The tremors did not potentially trigger a tsunami, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

The quake jolted at 00:46 Jakarta time Thursday (1746 GMT Wednesday), with the epicenter at 115 km southeast of Kaimana district and the depth at 14 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The jolts of the quake were not felt, according to the agency.

Agus Saiful, an official of the Emergency Unit of the Disaster Management Agency in West Papua province, also said the tremors were not felt in the province.

"So far, there are no reports about buildings or houses damaged, or those wounded or killed. The tremors were not felt here," the official told Xinhua by phone.

