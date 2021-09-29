UrduPoint.com

6.1-magnitude Quake Strikes Sea Of Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:33 PM

TOKYO, Sept. 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck in the central part of the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake occurred at around 5:37 p.m.

local time (0837 GMT), with its epicenter at a latitude of 38.8 degrees north and a longitude of 135.5 degrees east, and at depth of 400 km.

The quake logged 3 in some parts of Aomori, Iwate and Fukushima prefectures on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Aomori Fukushima Japan P

