6.2-magnitude Earthquake Shakes Eastern Mexico: Seismologists

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Mexico City, March 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Mexico on Thursday, seismologists said, triggering the early warning alarm system in the capital several hundred kilometers (miles) away.

The epicenter was two kilometers southeast of Isla in Veracruz, the National Seismological Service reported.

