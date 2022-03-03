6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Mexico: seismologists

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Mexico on Thursday, seismologists said, triggering the early warning alarm system in the capital several hundred kilometers (miles) away

Mexico City, March 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Mexico on Thursday, seismologists said, triggering the early warning alarm system in the capital several hundred kilometers (miles) away.

The epicenter was two kilometers southeast of Isla in Veracruz, the National Seismological Service reported.