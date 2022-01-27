6.2-magnitude quake hits 219 km WNW of Pangai, Tonga: USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, Jan. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 219 km WNW of Pangai, Tonga at 06:40:07 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 14.5 km, was initially determined to be at 19.1419 degrees south latitude and 176.3218 degrees west longitude.