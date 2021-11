(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 61 km south of Masachapa, Nicaragua at 0625 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.