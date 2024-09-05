6.2-magnitude Quake Hits 66 Km NNE Of Angoram, Papua New Guinea -- USGS
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 66 km NNE of Angoram, Papua New Guinea at 01:03:16 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 3.49 degrees south latitude and 144.25 degrees east longitude.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024