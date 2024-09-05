6.2-magnitude quake hits 66 km NNE of Angoram, Papua New Guinea -- USGS

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 66 km NNE of Angoram, Papua New Guinea at 01:03:16 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 3.49 degrees south latitude and 144.25 degrees east longitude.