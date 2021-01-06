UrduPoint.com
6.2-magnitude Quake Hits Kermadec Islands Region: USGS

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:41 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted Kermadec Islands region at 06:20:32 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted Kermadec Islands region at 06:20:32 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 26.12 km, was initially determined to be at 29.0707 degrees south latitude and 176.8993 degrees west longitude.

