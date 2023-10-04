Open Menu

6.2-magnitude Quake Hits Northern Philippines

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:26 PM

6.2-magnitude quake hits northern Philippines

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake Wednesday hit the northern Philippines, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

