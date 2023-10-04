- Home
- News
- Auto
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Other
- Pictures
6.2-magnitude Quake Hits Northern Philippines
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:26 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake Wednesday hit the northern Philippines, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023
UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..
OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..
The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..
ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award
SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..
NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..
French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..
Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..
UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023
More Stories From World
-
Japan defeats Kazakhstan in men's water polo at Asiad17 seconds ago
-
China loses to Japan in Asiad women's football semis22 seconds ago
-
Sinner overcomes Alcaraz to meet Medvedev in China Open final27 seconds ago
-
Afghan 'superstars' dump holders Sri Lanka out of Asian Games cricket32 seconds ago
-
Hong Kong sets up National Games coordination office43 seconds ago
-
Airline ‘flynas’ receives 5 new airbus A320neo, increasing fleet size to 5648 seconds ago
-
South Africa continues to raise fuel prices54 seconds ago
-
Urgent: 5.5-magnitude quake hits Izu Islands, Japan -- USGS2 minutes ago
-
Peru prolongs state of emergency due to extreme weather2 minutes ago
-
Intersec Saudi Arabia holds conferences on Future Security & Fire Safety2 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong rises to 2nd place in global financial inclusion ranking: report2 minutes ago
-
Three game ban for Real Madrid defender Nacho after Girona red card2 minutes ago