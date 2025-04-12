6.2-magnitude quake hits off Papua New Guinea coast: USGS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday off the coast of Papua New Guinea's New Ireland province, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at a depth of 72 kilometres (44 miles) about 115 kilometres southeast of the town of Kokopo.

Kokopo Beach Bungalow Resort receptionist Emonck Abelis said the earthquake lasted about a minute but there was "no damage around the area".

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits atop the seismic "Ring of Fire" -- an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Although they seldom cause widespread damage in sparsely populated areas, they can trigger destructive landslides.

