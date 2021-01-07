UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6.2-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Central Indonesia, No Casualties Reported

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:05 PM

6.2-magnitude quake strikes off central Indonesia, no casualties reported

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted central Indonesia early Thursday, but no damage or casualties were reported, and no tsunami warning was issued, officials said

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted central Indonesia early Thursday, but no damage or casualties were reported, and no tsunami warning was issued, officials said.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency has earlier measured the quake at 6.4 magnitude but later revised it down, an official at the agency Aziz Widiarso said.

"We did not issue a warning for tsunami as the center of the quake was deep," he told Xinhua by phone.

The tremors were felt in the provinces of Gorontalo, Central Sulawesi, North Sulawesi and South Sulawesi, according to him.

The quake, which struck at 3:59 a.m. Jakarta time Thursday (2059 GMT Wednesday), was centered 71 km away from Bonebelango district, Gorontalo province, with the depth of 131 km, the official said.

The intensity of the quake was felt at II to III MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Gorontalo city in Gorontalo province, Luwuk sub-district and Marowali district of Central Sulawesi province, Baroko sub-district of South Sulawesi province and Bolaang Mongondow district of North Sulawesi province, he noted.

"The jolts of the quake were felt very weak. So far, we did not get any information about the damage or those who are injured due to the quake," Hendry Ticoalu, head of the Disaster Management Agency in Gorontalo, told Xinhua.

Indonesia has been frequently hit by earthquakes as it lies on a quake-prone zone called the "Pacific Ring of Fire."

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Fire Earthquake Luwuk Gorontalo Jakarta Indonesia From

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

24 minutes ago

One in five tested positive for COVID-19 in U.S. L ..

1 minute ago

UPDATE - Four People Died During Protests in Washi ..

1 minute ago

BCCI threats CA to end Test series on three matche ..

27 minutes ago

Foreign Currency Account Scheme

1 minute ago

Pottery classes titled 'Ceramic Clay' to commence ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.