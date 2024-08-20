629 Killed, 266 Injured In Landslides Across Myanmar Over Past 10 Years
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 06:45 PM
A total of 629 people were killed with 266 others injured in landslides across Myanmar over the past 10 years, the state-run Myanmar Radio and Television reported on Tuesday
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A total of 629 people were killed with 266 others injured in landslides across Myanmar over the past 10 years, the state-run Myanmar Radio and Television reported on Tuesday.
The report, citing Daw Lae Lae Aye, director general of the Disaster Management Department under the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, said that 476 landslides have occurred over the past decade, affecting over 6,400 people from over 1,250 households.
Nearly 1,200 houses were damaged due to the landslides, with over 900 of them completely destroyed, the report said.
During this period, most of the landslides occurred in Kachin state, with 128 incidents, followed by Chin state with 88, and Shan state with 67, it added.
The Disaster Management Department has provided relief items and aid to the affected victims, the report added.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Tunisian government critic arrested for 'illegally' crossing border: media32 seconds ago
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage11 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard20 minutes ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck20 minutes ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks1 hour ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission2 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal2 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search3 hours ago
-
Brazilians 'struggling to breathe' as Amazon burns4 hours ago
-
Australia greenlights world's 'largest' solar hub6 hours ago
-
Russia blames cyberattack over Telegram, WhatsApp outage6 hours ago