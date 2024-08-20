Open Menu

629 Killed, 266 Injured In Landslides Across Myanmar Over Past 10 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 06:45 PM

629 killed, 266 injured in landslides across Myanmar over past 10 years

A total of 629 people were killed with 266 others injured in landslides across Myanmar over the past 10 years, the state-run Myanmar Radio and Television reported on Tuesday

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A total of 629 people were killed with 266 others injured in landslides across Myanmar over the past 10 years, the state-run Myanmar Radio and Television reported on Tuesday.

The report, citing Daw Lae Lae Aye, director general of the Disaster Management Department under the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, said that 476 landslides have occurred over the past decade, affecting over 6,400 people from over 1,250 households.

Nearly 1,200 houses were damaged due to the landslides, with over 900 of them completely destroyed, the report said.

During this period, most of the landslides occurred in Kachin state, with 128 incidents, followed by Chin state with 88, and Shan state with 67, it added.

The Disaster Management Department has provided relief items and aid to the affected victims, the report added.

Related Topics

Injured Lae Myanmar TV From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

2 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From World