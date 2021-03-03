UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6.3-magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Greece

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:42 PM

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit central Greece on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, prompting residents in the city of Larissa to rush into the streets according to local media

Athens (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit central Greece on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, prompting residents in the city of Larissa to rush into the streets according to local media.

The Institute of Geodynamics in Athens said the quake, which could be felt across central and northern Greece, had measured at a magnitude of 6.0.

According to the Athens observatory, the epicentre of the quake was 21 kilometres (13 miles) south of the town of Elassona, near Larissa.

Related Topics

Earthquake Larissa Athens Greece Media

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey in Negotiations With Russia on Second Batch ..

5 minutes ago

Centre-right MEPs open way to move against Orban p ..

5 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers to vote under leadership decision: H ..

5 minutes ago

Historical Sibi Mela a milestone in promotion of A ..

5 minutes ago

Pesco recover Rs3.47mln dues in Bannu circle

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.