6.3-magnitude quake hits Vanuatu

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted 51 km NNE of Port Olry of Vanuatu at 19:03 local time on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

There were no immediate reports of casualty or damage.

The epicenter, with a depth of 156.7 km, was determined to be at 14.

609 degrees south latitude and 167.249 degrees east longitude, according to the USGS.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue a tsunami warning based on the quake.

Pacific island countries such as Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu lie on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of earthquake and volcanic zones where continental plates collide, producing frequent seismic activities.