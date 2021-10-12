6.3-magnitude Quake Shakes Greece's Crete Island
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:56 PM
An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale shook Greece's Crete island on Tuesday, according to the Geodynamics Institute of the National Observatory of Athens
ATHENS, Oct. 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale shook Greece's Crete island on Tuesday, according to the Geodynamics Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.
The tremor's epicenter was located in the sea area off the southeastern coasts of the island, according to the Greek authority.