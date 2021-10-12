(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS, Oct. 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale shook Greece's Crete island on Tuesday, according to the Geodynamics Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

The tremor's epicenter was located in the sea area off the southeastern coasts of the island, according to the Greek authority.