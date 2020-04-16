6.3 magnitude quake strikes off coast of Honduras

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Honduras on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or fatalities

San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Honduras on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or fatalities.

The shallow quake was recorded around 90 miles (150 kilometers) north of the Honduran coastline shortly after 2:00 am (0800 GMT).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was "no significant threat" of a tsunami.