6.4-magnitude earthquake hits off eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's eastern province of Papua earlier Sunday, with no potential to cause a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The weather agency previously said the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 6.5.

The earthquake jolted at 00:16 a.m.

Jakarta time Sunday (1716 GMT Saturday) with the epicenter located at 1 km south of Sarmi regency of Papua province and a depth of 50 km, it said.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning because the tremors of the quake would not trigger giant waves.

Indonesia has been frequently stricken by earthquakes because of its position on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire."