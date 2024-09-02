6.4-magnitude quake hits 57 km S of Panguna, Papua New Guinea

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 jolted 57 km south of Panguna, Papua New Guinea at 06:13:34 on Monday local time (20:13:34 GMT on Sunday), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 41.

0 km, was initially determined to be at 6.839 degrees south latitude and 155.517 degrees east longitude.

Currently, there is no tsunami warning triggered by the earthquake, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage were released by authorities.