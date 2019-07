(@FahadShabbir)

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Thursday at 10:33 am (17:33 GMT) near the Searles Valley in San Bernardino County, the United States Geological Survey said

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Thursday at 10:33 am (17:33 GMT) near the Searles Valley in San Bernardino County, the United States Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck at a depth of 5.4 miles (8.7 kilometers), with residents as far as Los Angeles saying they felt the tremor.