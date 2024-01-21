Open Menu

6.5-magnitude Quake Hits 123 Km NW Of Tarauaca, Brazil

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM

6.5-magnitude quake hits 123 km NW of Tarauaca, Brazil

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 jolted 123 km NW of Tarauaca, Brazil at 2131 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 628.8 km, was initially determined to be at 7.32 degrees south latitude and 71.51 degrees west longitude.

Related Topics

Earthquake Brazil

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

16 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

19 hours ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

19 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

19 hours ago
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

19 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

20 hours ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

20 hours ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

22 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

22 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

23 hours ago

More Stories From World