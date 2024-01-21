6.5-magnitude Quake Hits 123 Km NW Of Tarauaca, Brazil
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 jolted 123 km NW of Tarauaca, Brazil at 2131 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 628.8 km, was initially determined to be at 7.32 degrees south latitude and 71.51 degrees west longitude.
