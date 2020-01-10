65.6 pct of Brazilian families indebted

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:44 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The share of indebted families in Brazil reached 65.6 percent by the end of 2019, a study said on Friday.

The latest figure is the highest one since the survey started in early 2010 by Brazil's National Confederation of Goods, Services and Tourism.

The figure is higher than the 65.1 percent in November and the 59.

8 percent in December 2018. The study showed that 79.8 percent of indebted families have credit-card debt, while 15.6 percent are in store-payment debt and 9.9 percent in car-payment debt.

The share of families in overdue debt fell from 24.7 percent in November to 24.5 percent in December but saw an increase year on year. Up to 10 percent of families said they cannot afford to pay their debts, while in December 2018 the ratio was 9.2 percent.

