65th WMD: China boosts global meteorological cooperation with tech, expertise

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) March 23 marked the 65th World Meteorological Day (WMD), themed "Closing the Early Warning Gap Together."

On this occasion, the China Meteorological Administration and the Chinese Meteorological Society launched the 2025 World Meteorological Day activities in Beijing, emphasizing scientific awareness and technological advancement to enhance meteorological services and capabilities.

With 2024 recorded as the hottest year in meteorological history, climate instability has intensified, leading to more frequent and severe extreme weather events.

Early warning systems are a crucial, cost-effective, and rapidly deployable solution for disaster mitigation. This years theme underscores the vital role of early warnings as the first line of defense against meteorological hazards and highlights the global expectation for international cooperation to enhance climate resilience.

China has been at the forefront of this initiative, actively closing the early warning gap through technological advancements and international cooperation. The country has supported Comoros, Zimbabwe, and five other African nations in launching satellite-based forest fire monitoring systems.

Moreover, China has deployed FengYun meteorological satellites, radar, and sounding systems in Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan, significantly strengthening their disaster monitoring and forecasting capacities.

Additionally, China's meteorological early warning systems and standards have been successfully introduced in Pakistan and Ethiopia, demonstrating its commitment to global climate safety, CEN reported on Sunday.

Recognizing the urgency of climate action, China released the "China's Action Plan on Early Warning for Climate Change Adaptation (2025–2027)," reinforcing its dedication to global cooperation in closing the early warning gap.

As World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General C©leste Soro noted, "China's willingness to share its expertise makes it a true leader and role model for the world, particularly for developing countries.

WMO has emphasized two key dimensions of the early warning gap: technological capacity and international collaboration.

According to Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, President of WMO, only 40% of nations in the Americas and the Caribbean currently have multi-hazard early warning systems. He urged global cooperation and increased investment to support underdeveloped nations in establishing these life-saving systems.

Internally, WMO is also working to enhance its monitoring and forecasting capabilities, calling for strengthened coordination across its committees, greater integration of artificial intelligence in meteorological applications, and improved knowledge-sharing among member states.

The President praised China's proactive role in advancing global meteorological governance, highlighting its sophisticated meteorological infrastructure, extensive disaster management experience, and commitment to resource sharing.

As one of the few WMO members with comprehensive meteorological legislation, China has set a benchmark for effective climate governance.

Over the past decade, it has provided over 30 developing nations with advanced meteorological equipment and training, including FengYun satellite reception systems, automated weather stations, and early warning terminals.

Additionally, China leads in supporting WMO education and training programs, offering scholarships and strategic planning models that serve as valuable references for other member states.

"China's contribution to global meteorological services is exemplary," Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous affirmed. "I look forward to seeing China play an even greater leadership role in shaping the future of global meteorological governance."

APP/asg