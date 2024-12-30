Open Menu

66 Dead In Ethiopia Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 08:10 AM

66 dead in Ethiopia road accident

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) More than 60 people have died after a road accident in southern Ethiopia, the local health authority said on Sunday.

Sidama state is in the south of Ethiopia, some 300 kilometres south of the capital Addis Ababa.

The Sidama Regional Health Bureau said on Facebook that "a car accident has claimed the lives of 66 people so far", without giving further details.

The incident occurred in the Eastern Zone, Gelana bridge in Bona Zuria Woreda, according to the bureau.

"Four injured passengers are receiving medical treatment at the Bona General Hospital," it added.

Blurred images shared by the health bureau showed a mass of people surrounding a vehicle, partially submerged in water, with many seemingly attempting to help pull it from the waters.

Other images shared by the bureau appeared to show bodies, covered in blue tarpaulin, lying on the ground.

The bureau expressed its condolences to the victims of the crash, and said that more information would be made available when it received it.

