6.6-magnitude quake hits 156 km ESE of Neiafu, Tonga -- USGS

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted 156 km ESE of Neiafu, Tonga, at 20:05:33 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 19.41 degrees south latitude and 172.73 degrees west longitude.