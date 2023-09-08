6.7-magnitude quake hits south of Kermadec Islands -- GFZ

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted South of Kermadec Islands, New Zealand, at 0909 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) --:An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted South of Kermadec Islands, New Zealand, at 0909 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 80.3 km, was initially determined to be at 33.23 degrees south latitude and 178.17 degrees west longitude.