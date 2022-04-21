UrduPoint.com

6.7-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Nicaragua Coast: USGS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 02:40 PM

6.7-magnitude quake strikes off Nicaragua coast: USGS

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the western coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami threat was reported

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the western coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami threat was reported.

The quake hit at 1:42 am (0742 GMT) at a depth of 25.3 kilometers (15.

7 miles), with the epicenter located about 38 miles from the coastline, according to USGS data.

There were no immediate reports of damage. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported no threat.

The USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage from the tremor, but noted that there are structures in the region that are vulnerable to earthquakes.

