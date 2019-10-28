(@FahadShabbir)

A 67-year-old woman has given birth in China, a hospital said Monday, with the parents claiming they are the country's oldest couple to have a baby conceived naturally

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :A 67-year-old woman has given birth in China, a hospital said Monday, with the parents claiming they are the country's oldest couple to have a baby conceived naturally.

The woman, surnamed Tian, delivered a healthy girl by Caesarean section on Friday, Zaozhuang city's Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital told AFP.

"The child was bestowed on the two of us by heaven," Tian's 68-year-old husband, surnamed Huang, told Chinese news site guancha.cn.

The Global Times reported the new baby girl was called "Tianci", meaning "gift from heaven".

The Jinan Times said Tian already had two children, includinga son born in 1977, two years before China imposed a one-child policyto control its burgeoning population.