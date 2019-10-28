UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

67-year-old Becomes China's 'oldest New Mother'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 02:47 PM

67-year-old becomes China's 'oldest new mother'

A 67-year-old woman has given birth in China, a hospital said Monday, with the parents claiming they are the country's oldest couple to have a baby conceived naturally

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :A 67-year-old woman has given birth in China, a hospital said Monday, with the parents claiming they are the country's oldest couple to have a baby conceived naturally.

The woman, surnamed Tian, delivered a healthy girl by Caesarean section on Friday, Zaozhuang city's Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital told AFP.

"The child was bestowed on the two of us by heaven," Tian's 68-year-old husband, surnamed Huang, told Chinese news site guancha.cn.

The Global Times reported the new baby girl was called "Tianci", meaning "gift from heaven".

The Jinan Times said Tian already had two children, includinga son born in 1977, two years before China imposed a one-child policyto control its burgeoning population.

Related Topics

China Zaozhuang Jinan SITE Women From

Recent Stories

IHC CJ observes notification to ban Ansar ul Islam ..

15 minutes ago

Indian rescuers struggle to save toddler stuck in ..

2 minutes ago

Ehsaas Value Chain Building Committee to help addr ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Awards Order of Friendship to Nicaraguan Vic ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing Congratulates Argentina's Fernandez on Win ..

2 minutes ago

Committee constituted for clean green Pakistan ind ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.