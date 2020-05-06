A 6.8 earthquake struck in Indonesia's Banda Sea late Wednesday, the US Geological Service reported, but no tsunami alert was issued

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A 6.8 earthquake struck in Indonesia's Banda Sea late Wednesday, the US Geological Service reported, but no tsunami alert was issued.

The tremor struck at 22:50 local time (13:50 GMT) at a depth of 107 kilometres in the sea between Indonesia's Maluku and Timor Leste.