UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6.8 Magnitude Quake Strikes In Indonesia's Banda Sea, No Tsunami Alert

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:58 PM

6.8 magnitude quake strikes in Indonesia's Banda Sea, no tsunami alert

A 6.8 earthquake struck in Indonesia's Banda Sea late Wednesday, the US Geological Service reported, but no tsunami alert was issued

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A 6.8 earthquake struck in Indonesia's Banda Sea late Wednesday, the US Geological Service reported, but no tsunami alert was issued.

The tremor struck at 22:50 local time (13:50 GMT) at a depth of 107 kilometres in the sea between Indonesia's Maluku and Timor Leste.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Alert Indonesia

Recent Stories

Dirham appreciates against top 10 import partners ..

2 seconds ago

Pakistan to ease lockdown measures from May 9

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

2 hours ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

3 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.