68 Syrian Children Saved In Operation In Istanbul

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

Turkish police on Monday saved 68 Syrian children who have been smuggled from Syria and forced to beg on streets in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkish police on Monday saved 68 Syrian children who have been smuggled from Syria and forced to beg on streets in Istanbul.

Police units launched simultaneous operations in nine addresses across the city to rescue the children from the hand of a Syrian criminal organization, according to the Demiroren news agency.

A total of 24 suspected members of the organization have been detained, and 68 children were rescued during the raids, Demiroren noted.

The teams also seized over 32,000 U.S. Dollars worth of cash in the addresses, it added.

Turkey is hosting more than 3.7 million Syrian refugees in its territory, with most of them living in the country's biggest cities.

