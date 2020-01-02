(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Seven people were arrested in Istanbul over aiding ex-Nisan CEO Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan to Lebanon, according to security sources on Thursday.

Police squads arrested the suspects; four pilots, two employees for a private ground service company and one operations director for a courier company, the sources said.

The arrest came after Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Ghosn's escape to Lebanon via Istanbul Airport, after skipping bail in Japan. No further details of the suspects have been provided.