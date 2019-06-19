UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Australian Universities Ranked In Global Top 100

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:18 PM

7 Australian universities ranked in global top 100

Seven Australian universities have been ranked in the global top 100, among which five are in the top 50

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Seven Australian universities have been ranked in the global top 100, among which five are in the top 50.

According to the latest annual QS World University Rankings released on Wednesday, Australian National University (ANU) has fallen five places from the 2018 rankings, but remains the top-ranked Australian institution at number 29.

It was joined by the University of Melbourne (38), University of Sydney (42), University of New South Wales (43) and the University of Queensland (47) in the top 50.

Monash University and the University of Western Australia (UWA) also made the top 100 at 59 and 91 respectively.

The list ranks universities on academic reputation, graduate employability, international student ratio, research performance and staff to student ratio.

Australian universities ranked particularly well for their international student ratios, with ANU, Monash and Melbourne and Sydney Universities all ranked in the top 30 globally.

Ben Sowter, QS's director of research, said it was unsurprising that "students wishing to study in an Anglophone nation have turned towards Australia." "It is imperative that Australia endeavors to continue expanding its teaching capacity to meet demand that is likely to continue increasing," he told news Corp Australia.

"results from our academic survey, the world's largest of its kind, suggest that the global academic community currently rates the Australian system very highly."Of the 35 Australian universities in the rankings, 31 received worse ratings in the staff to student ratio measure than they did in 2018.

Related Topics

World Australia Student Melbourne Sydney Wales 2018 National University All From Top

Recent Stories

Pakistani mountaineer dies during expedition in Is ..

14 minutes ago

Ignoring tiny microbes can be huge mistake for hum ..

22 seconds ago

Iran Security Council Slams US Claims of Iran's In ..

24 seconds ago

China remains biggest source of visitors to Austra ..

26 seconds ago

Cambodian PM to attend 34th ASEAN summit in Thaila ..

28 seconds ago

Iranian-US Conflict Will Not Escalate to War - Ira ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.