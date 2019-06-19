7 Australian universities ranked in global top 100

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seven Australian universities have been ranked in the global top 100, among which five are in the top 50

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Seven Australian universities have been ranked in the global top 100, among which five are in the top 50.

According to the latest annual QS World University Rankings released on Wednesday, Australian National University (ANU) has fallen five places from the 2018 rankings, but remains the top-ranked Australian institution at number 29.

It was joined by the University of Melbourne (38), University of Sydney (42), University of New South Wales (43) and the University of Queensland (47) in the top 50.

Monash University and the University of Western Australia (UWA) also made the top 100 at 59 and 91 respectively.

The list ranks universities on academic reputation, graduate employability, international student ratio, research performance and staff to student ratio.

Australian universities ranked particularly well for their international student ratios, with ANU, Monash and Melbourne and Sydney Universities all ranked in the top 30 globally.

Ben Sowter, QS's director of research, said it was unsurprising that "students wishing to study in an Anglophone nation have turned towards Australia." "It is imperative that Australia endeavors to continue expanding its teaching capacity to meet demand that is likely to continue increasing," he told news Corp Australia.

"results from our academic survey, the world's largest of its kind, suggest that the global academic community currently rates the Australian system very highly."Of the 35 Australian universities in the rankings, 31 received worse ratings in the staff to student ratio measure than they did in 2018.