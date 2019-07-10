7 children killed by land mine explosion in eastern Syria

At least seven kids were killed Tuesday by the explosion of a land mine in eastern Syria, state TV reported

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :At least seven kids were killed Tuesday by the explosion of a land mine in eastern Syria , state tv reported.

The land mine exploded in the town of Dablan in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, said the report.

It added that the land mine is from the leftovers of the Islamic State (IS), who had controlled the town ahead of its liberation last year. It's the latest casualty to be reported by similar explosions in Syria.

Land mines have killed dozens of people in the formerly rebel-held areas amid government-led efforts to remove the mines for the safety of civilians.

On April 11, three children were killed and another was wounded by the explosion of a land mine in southern Syria.

On March 6, seven civilians were killed by a land mine explosion in Aleppo in northern Syria. Later March, another nine people were killed by a land mine blast in Aleppo province. On Feb. 24, a total of 24 civilians were killed by similar explosions in central Syria.