Open Menu

7-Eleven Owner Says To Spin Off Non-core Businesses

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM

7-Eleven owner says to spin off non-core businesses

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven announced plans on Thursday to spin off non-core operations into a new holding company, a move seen as fending off a takeover bid by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Seven & i Holdings "resolved at the management meeting held today to establish an intermediate holding company... that will preside over the Company's supermarket food business, specialty store and other businesses", a statement said.

It said it would consider an initial public offering (IPO) of the new unit "in order to unlock value for the Company's shareholders and other stakeholders".

7-Eleven is the world's biggest convenience store chain and has more than 85,000 outlets worldwide, around a quarter of those in Japan.

Seven & i rejected a takeover offer worth $40 billion last month from Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT), which owns Circle K.

The firm had said that the proposal, which would be the biggest foreign takeover of a Japanese firm, "grossly" undervalued its business and could face regulatory hurdles.

Seven & i said on Wednesday it had received a revised offer but declined to give details.

Bloomberg news and other media outlets reported that the new offer totalled around seven trillion Yen ($47 billion).

Related Topics

World Business Canada Company Circle Japan Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

2 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

2 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

4 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

4 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

8 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

20 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

21 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

23 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

23 hours ago

More Stories From World