Open Menu

7-Eleven Owner Seeks To Fend Off Takeover With Buyback, US IPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM

7-Eleven owner seeks to fend off takeover with buyback, US IPO

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven announced on Thursday a raft of new measures to fend off a takeover by a Canadian rival, including a huge share buyback and an IPO of its US unit.

The announcements are the latest twist in a saga that began last year, when Seven & i rebuffed a takeover offer worth nearly $40 billion from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT).

"We're convinced that now is the time to take our initiatives to the next level, and our leadership will further pursue the improvement of shareholder value and implement transformative policies," outgoing company president Ryuichi Isaka said in a statement.

"We have decided to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of our SEI shares that operate the North American convenience store business, 7-Eleven, on one of the major US stock exchanges by the second half of 2026," Seven & i said.

It said it plans to buy back two trillion Yen ($13.2 billion) of its own shares, using funds generated by that IPO and other restructuring measures.

The company also plans to sell its non-convenience-store business -- comprising supermarkets, restaurants and other assets -- to US private investment firm Bain Capital for $5.4 billion.

Seven & i, which operates some 85,000 convenience stores worldwide, also named Stephen Dacus as its first foreign chief executive to replace Isaka.

Reports of the raft of measures, that appeared before the retailer's announcement, caused its shares to surge as much as 10 percent in afternoon trade.

They later trimmed those gains and were trading up 6.5 percent before the market closed.

Recent Stories

DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

39 minutes ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

39 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

54 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

1 hour ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

2 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

3 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From World