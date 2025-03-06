7-Eleven Owner Seeks To Fend Off Takeover With Buyback, US IPO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven announced on Thursday a raft of new measures to fend off a takeover by a Canadian rival, including a huge share buyback and an IPO of its US unit.
The announcements are the latest twist in a saga that began last year, when Seven & i rebuffed a takeover offer worth nearly $40 billion from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT).
"We're convinced that now is the time to take our initiatives to the next level, and our leadership will further pursue the improvement of shareholder value and implement transformative policies," outgoing company president Ryuichi Isaka said in a statement.
"We have decided to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of our SEI shares that operate the North American convenience store business, 7-Eleven, on one of the major US stock exchanges by the second half of 2026," Seven & i said.
It said it plans to buy back two trillion Yen ($13.2 billion) of its own shares, using funds generated by that IPO and other restructuring measures.
The company also plans to sell its non-convenience-store business -- comprising supermarkets, restaurants and other assets -- to US private investment firm Bain Capital for $5.4 billion.
Seven & i, which operates some 85,000 convenience stores worldwide, also named Stephen Dacus as its first foreign chief executive to replace Isaka.
Reports of the raft of measures, that appeared before the retailer's announcement, caused its shares to surge as much as 10 percent in afternoon trade.
They later trimmed those gains and were trading up 6.5 percent before the market closed.
