Open Menu

7-Eleven Owner Shares Plunge As Reports Say Family Buyout Fails

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 11:40 AM

7-Eleven owner shares plunge as reports say family buyout fails

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Shares in the Japanese owner of 7-Eleven plunged as much as 12 percent on Thursday after reports said a bid by the convenience store giant's founding family to go private had failed.

The management buyout by Seven & i Holdings had been seen as a move to avoid a takeover by Canadian rival Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates the Circle K chain.

With around 85,000 outlets, 7-Eleven is the world's biggest convenience store brand, and the Couche-Tard takeover would be the biggest ever foreign buyout of a Japanese firm.

Seven & i last year rejected an offer worth nearly $40 billion from Couche-Tard, prompting the Canadian company reportedly to sweeten its bid by 20 percent.

The Japanese company then said in November that it was studying a counter-offer from the company's founding Ito family reportedly worth around eight trillion Yen ($54 billion).

The family were reportedly negotiating financing from top Japanese banks as well as companies such as Itochu Corp, which owns the FamilyMart chain.

But Bloomberg news and other outlets reported Thursday that Seven & i had said the family could not secure the funding needed for the proposed management buyout, sending its share price down.

Japanese media reported late Wednesday that Itochu had abandoned its plan to invest around one trillion yen ($6.7 billion) in Seven & i as part of the move.

Seven & i did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recent Stories

World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

3 hours ago
 New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

10 hours ago
 UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent ..

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

10 hours ago
 'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Invest ..

'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

11 hours ago
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

11 hours ago
 Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Co ..

Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..

11 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Res ..

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..

11 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of th ..

UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zaye ..

12 hours ago
 UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue ..

UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference

12 hours ago

More Stories From World