7-Eleven Says Couche-Tard Takeover Still Under Consideration
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Japanese parent company of 7-Eleven said Tuesday that a buyout bid from a Canadian convenience store rival was still on the table despite a report that it planned to reject the multibillion-dollar offer.
Seven & i, which operates some 85,000 convenience stores worldwide, last year rebuffed an offer worth nearly $40 billion from Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT) that would have been the biggest foreign buyout of a Japanese firm.
The Yomiuri daily reported Tuesday that a special committee scrutinising ACT's sweetened offer of reportedly around $47 billion has decided to say no to that too.
Antitrust concerns were one reason for the decision, the daily said, given Seven & i and ACT's overlapping store networks in the United States.
But Seven & i did not confirm the report when contacted by AFP.
"The company remains committed to exploring all opportunities to unlock value for shareholders and continues to assess a full range of strategic alternatives, including the proposal from ACT," it said in a statement.
Seven & i said its "special committee is engaging constructively with ACT to determine if an actionable proposal can be achieved that addresses the serious US antitrust challenges that any such transaction would face".
Seven & i shares, which have been highly volatile since ACT's approach was first announced, shed as much as 10 percent after the Tokyo market opened Tuesday following the report.
Its shares were down 7.8 percent in afternoon trade.
The Yomiuri reported the decision to reject the acquisition offer would be made soon at a board meeting.
Board members would also replace CEO Ryuichi Isaka with outside director Stephen Hayes Dacus, it said, echoing reports in other outlets.
Dacus has previously worked for Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing and US retail giant Walmart, and would be Seven & i's first foreign chief.
Seven & i, which last week said its founding family had failed to put together sufficient financing for a buyout to fend off ACT's offer, on Monday said "no decision has been made" regarding management changes.
Now the world's biggest convenience store brand, 7-Eleven began in the United States, but it has been wholly owned by Seven & i since 2005.
ACT, which began with one store in Quebec in 1980, runs nearly 17,000 convenience store outlets worldwide including the Circle K chain.
Recent Stories
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand sacks senior diplomat after Trump jibe10 minutes ago
-
Strikes hit Lufthansa profits, Olympics dent Air France20 minutes ago
-
Rain checks spread of Japan wildfire20 minutes ago
-
France says sharing military intelligence with Ukraine21 minutes ago
-
Cavs hold off Heat to book NBA playoff berth30 minutes ago
-
Trump pauses tariffs for autos as Trudeau call yields no breakthrough50 minutes ago
-
Trump assails Democrats who heckled him during speech50 minutes ago
-
Rohingya refugee food aid to be halved from next month: UN1 hour ago
-
Two Sessions: Chinese private sector expands overseas ventures1 hour ago
-
Osaka says Indian Wells loss 'worst match in my life'2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - collated2 hours ago
-
Pope Francis resting after 'peaceful night': Vatican2 hours ago