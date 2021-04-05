UrduPoint.com
7 Fossils Dating Back 170M Years Seized In Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:41 PM

Turkish security forces in southern Kilis province on Monday confiscated seven fossils believed to be dating back to Mesozoic times

ANKARA, Apr 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Turkish security forces in southern Kilis province on Monday confiscated seven fossils believed to be dating back to Mesozoic times.

Acting on a tip off, local gendarmerie units stopped a suspected vehicle and found the seven fossils believed to be 170 million-year-old, and two other natural stones, according to a statement.A suspect, identified only by the initials M.T., was rounded up at the scene.

