7 Hurt In Tel Aviv Attack On Day Two Of Israel's West Bank Raid

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):A car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv wounded seven people Tuesday before the suspect was shot dead, on the second day of Israel's biggest military operation in years in the occupied West Bank.

The driver in Tel Aviv was thought to have intentionally hit several pedestrians before getting out to "stab civilians with a sharp object," police said.

The "terrorist", a West Bank resident, was then shot dead by an armed passerby, said police chief Yaakov Shabtai.

