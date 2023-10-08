Open Menu

7 Injured In Car Accident In Tokyo's Bustling Shibuya

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Seven people were injured on Saturday night after a car ran into the crowd near the busy scramble crossing in Japan's capital Tokyo.

According to Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the accident took place shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the busy Dogenzaka area near the famous intersection in front of Shibuya Station.

The conditions of the injured remained unknown, but all were reported to be conscious, said the police.

The car approached the sidewalk after turning left at the crossing, and the driver was believed to have operated the steering wheel incorrectly, according to the police.

The driver in his 20s was arrested at the scene, with details of the accident still under investigation.

