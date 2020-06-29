7 killed in hospital fire in northern Egypt

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :At least seven patients were killed and seven medical staff members wounded on Monday when a fire erupted in a private hospital in Egyptian northern coastal city of Alexandria, an official medical source told Xinhua.

"Firefighters extinguished a huge fire at the hospital that is likely caused by an electrical circuit malfunction," the source said on condition of anonymity.

"The smoke caused seven patients to be suffocated to death," he said.

The other patients who were not affected by the accident were transferred to other hospitals, he added.