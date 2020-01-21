7 killed in road accidents in Southern Egypt

At least seven were killed and 15 others wounded on Tuesday in a chain collision involving three vehicles and three motorbikes in the southern Egyptian province of Sohag, a medical source said

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :At least seven were killed and 15 others wounded on Tuesday in a chain collision involving three vehicles and three motorbikes in the southern Egyptian province of Sohag, a medical source said.

The accident took place on the province's desert road where two private cars, a microbus and three motorbikes collided because of high speed, an official from Sohag University Hospital told Xinhua.

The dead included a female student and drivers of the motorbikes, the source added on condition of anonymity.

Egypt loses roughly 12,000 lives in traffic accidents every year, with a road traffic fatality rate of 42 deaths per 100,000 people, according to a report by the World Health Organization in 2018.

The majority of the killed are passengers of four-wheelers, although pedestrians also constitute a significant 20 percent of the fatalities, according to the report.