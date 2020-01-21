UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Killed In Road Accidents In Southern Egypt

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:01 PM

7 killed in road accidents in Southern Egypt

At least seven were killed and 15 others wounded on Tuesday in a chain collision involving three vehicles and three motorbikes in the southern Egyptian province of Sohag, a medical source said

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :At least seven were killed and 15 others wounded on Tuesday in a chain collision involving three vehicles and three motorbikes in the southern Egyptian province of Sohag, a medical source said.

The accident took place on the province's desert road where two private cars, a microbus and three motorbikes collided because of high speed, an official from Sohag University Hospital told Xinhua.

The dead included a female student and drivers of the motorbikes, the source added on condition of anonymity.

Egypt loses roughly 12,000 lives in traffic accidents every year, with a road traffic fatality rate of 42 deaths per 100,000 people, according to a report by the World Health Organization in 2018.

The majority of the killed are passengers of four-wheelers, although pedestrians also constitute a significant 20 percent of the fatalities, according to the report.

Related Topics

Accident Dead World Student Vehicles Road Traffic Sohag 2018 From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

2 minutes ago

Russian 'Mistrals' With Displacement of Over 20,00 ..

43 seconds ago

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baj ..

45 seconds ago

Kyrgios shines for Australia after bushfire disast ..

48 seconds ago

US Trade Deals With China, Canada-Mexico Provide N ..

50 seconds ago

COAS General Bajwa calls on AJK President Masood K ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.