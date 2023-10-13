Open Menu

7 Killed In Suicide Attack On Afghan Mosque: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 10:42 PM

At least seven people were killed and 15 more wounded when a suicide blast tore through a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday, the Taliban government said

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which rang out as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers at the Imam Zaman mosque in Pol-i-Khomri, the capital of Baghlan province.

"Security and investigative forces went to the area of the incident to investigate how this heartbreaking incident happened," said provincial information and media chief Mustafa Asadullah Hashimi.

"Investigations are still ongoing," he said in a statement confirming the casualties.

"Some of the dead and wounded were taken to other private hospitals as well," he told AFP.

Local resident Abdul Hamid said he heard a "terrible sound" as the bomb detonated.

"After the explosion, a large number of martyrs and injured people were transferred to the hospital," he said. "The situation is not good at all."

Another local said security forces were ushering people away from the area.

- Fear and confusion -

One resident who feared his father and brother were in the blast zone was struggling to find out their fate.

"The situation around the hospital is very bad. Everyone is trying to find their family members but no one is allowed to go inside the hospital," he told AFP, also speaking anonymously.

